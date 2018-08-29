KALMAH Premiers "Take Me Away" Music Video

Kalmah have released a video for "Take Me Away", a track from the band's Palo album, released earlier this year via Spinefarm Records. Order the album here, and watch the new video below.

In a time when others in the melodic death metal genre increasingly lap up influences from more commercial and contemporary genres of music, Kalmah stays true to its roots of death metal, Finnish melodic heritage, cantankerous never-say-die attitude and themes of Northern nature and the folly of mankind. Palo presents its listeners with a set of songs that with their web of melodies and in-your-face aggression exemplify the band’s ongoing evolution towards becoming an international death metal powerhouse. Cover art by Niklas Sundin.

Tracklisting:

"Blood Ran Cold"

"The Evil Kin"

"The World Of Rage"

"Into The Black Marsh"

"Take Me Away"

"Paystreak"

"Waiting In The Wings"

"Through The Shallow Waters"

"Erase And Diverge"

"The Stalker"

"Take Me Away" video:

"Blood Ran Cold" video:

"Evil Kin" lyric video:

Lineup:

Veli-Matti Kananen - keys

Timo Lehtinen - bass

Pekka Kokko - vocals & guitars

Antti Kokko - guitars

Janne Kusmin - drums