KALMAH To Release Palo Album In April; "Evil Kin" Lyric Video Streaming

Spinefarm Records will releases Kalmah’s new album, Palo, on April 6th. A lyric video for the first single, “The Evil Kin”, can be found below. The album will be released on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. Pre-order here.

Antti Kokko states: “Almost 30 years of swamp madness and here we are today representing our 8th album with fishing tridents sharpened shiny. The album stands strongly on the very roots of Kalmah sound yet introduces fresh breath from the Swamplord’s tar-stained lungs. 'Evil Kin' as first single gives you riffs written back in 1991 blended with melodies of Kalmah today. It’s a perfect statement to show where we were and are right now.”

In a time when others in the melodic death metal genre increasingly lap up influences from more commercial and contemporary genres of music, Kalmah stays true to its roots of death metal, Finnish melodic heritage, cantankerous never-say-die attitude and themes of Northern nature and the folly of mankind. Palo presents its listeners with a set of songs that with their web of melodies and in-your-face aggression exemplify the band’s ongoing evolution towards becoming an international death metal powerhouse. Cover art by Niklas Sundin.

Tracklisting:

"Blood Ran Cold"

"The Evil Kin"

"The World Of Rage"

"Into The Black Marsh"

"Take Me Away"

"Paystreak"

"Waiting In The Wings"

"Through The Shallow Waters"

"Erase And Diverge"

"The Stalker"

"Evil Kin" lyric video:

Lineup:

Veli-Matti Kananen - keys

Timo Lehtinen - bass

Pekka Kokko - vocals & guitars

Antti Kokko - guitars

Janne Kusmin - drums