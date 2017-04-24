KALOPSIA Streaming New Track “Destined To Return”

New Jersey death metal derelicts, Kalopsia, will release their third album, Angelplague, on May 19th through Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. The album’s opening track, “Destined To Return”, is available for streaming below.

Weaving together the blasting intensity of American death metal, Scandinavian melodies and Jersey's home grown breakdowns, Angelplague is Kalopsia's most ferociously heavy effort to date. The relentless opener "Destined To Return" is a high-velocity foreshadowing of things to come, while "Christened Upon The Slab" and "Not Peace But Pestilence" focus on knuckle-dragging, head nodding groove. "Scorched Earth And Blackened Skies," the longest and most dynamic track on the album showcases frenzied fretwork and brutal groove before unleashing a dual-guitar hook that gets stuck in the listener's head with all the subtlety of a pick axe.

"We wanted to come out swinging," says guitarist Matt Medeiros. "Our last album was focused on speed and dexterity. This time we wanted bigger hooks, and bigger breakdowns."

Angelplague continues Kalopsia's horrific mutation, blending blasting brutality, pit-inducing ignorance, melodic guitar interplay and an old-school vibe to create a pestilential soundtrack to scorch the earth and blacken the skies. The album was produced by Bobby Torres at Frightbox Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Destined To Return"

"As The Serpent Devours"

"Christened Upon The Slab"

"Not Peace But Pestilence"

"Scorched Earth And Blackened Skies"

"Source Of My Evil"

"Surge Of Terror"

"Bitter Sacraments"

"Destined To Return”:

"Christened Upon The Slab”:

Christened Upon the Slab by Kalopsia

Kalopsia is:

Matt Medeiros - vocals, guitars

Justin Spaeth - drums

Drew Murphy - bass

Steve Horvath - lead guitars

(Photo - Kalopsia Facebook)