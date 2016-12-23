KAMBRIUM Release “Abyssal Streams” Music Video

German epic death metal newcomers, Kambrium, have released a video for “Abyssal Streams”, the lead track from their new studio album, The Elders' Realm, out now via NoiseArt Records. Find the new clip below.

The atmospheric artwork for The Elders' Realm was created by Colombian artist Felipe Machado, who is already known for his work with great bands such as Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire, Xandria.

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Streams”

“Through Shades And Despair”

“Conjure The Lost”

“The Elders’ Realm”

“Shattered Illusions”

“Colossus Of The Seas”

“Reckoning Of The Great”

“Season Of The Sea Witch”

“Layer Of Spores”

“Furious Decay Of A Dying World”

“Abyssal Streams” video:

“Season Of The Sea Witch” video:

“Shattered Illusions” lyric video:

(Photo: Philigran Studio)