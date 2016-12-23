KAMBRIUM Release “Abyssal Streams” Music Video

December 23, 2016, a day ago

news heavy metal kambrium

KAMBRIUM Release “Abyssal Streams” Music Video

German epic death metal newcomers, Kambrium, have released a video for “Abyssal Streams”, the lead track from their new studio album, The Elders' Realm, out now via NoiseArt Records. Find the new clip below.

The atmospheric artwork for The Elders' Realm was created by Colombian artist Felipe Machado, who is already known for his work with great bands such as Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire, Xandria.

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Streams”
“Through Shades And Despair”
“Conjure The Lost”
“The Elders’ Realm”
“Shattered Illusions”
“Colossus Of The Seas”
“Reckoning Of The Great”
“Season Of The Sea Witch”
“Layer Of Spores”
“Furious Decay Of A Dying World”

“Abyssal Streams” video:

“Season Of The Sea Witch” video:

“Shattered Illusions” lyric video:

(Photo: Philigran Studio)

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's Flotsam And Jetsam #9

BravePicks 2016 - FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's Flotsam And Jetsam #9

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews