KAMELOT And KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalists Announce Their Engagement; Photos

Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik and Kobra And The Lotus singer Kobra Paige have announced their engagement!

"Says Tommy: "She said yes!!!! I am the luckiest man alive! Beautiful dinner in Stockholm with our families meeting for the first (but definitely not the last) time. We will be one big Scandinadian family! A huge thank you to @jonasdahlbom and @piamatilda for the outstanding food and perfect help in planning this together with me! It wouldn't have been this great without you. How great is life!!?? Cheers to happiness, what ever that means to you."

The BraveWords team offer our congratulations to the happy couple!

