KAMELOT Announces Exclusive Show In Trondheim, Norway; CYHRA Confirmed As Support

Kamelot, who recently wrapped up the latest European leg of their tour supporting The Shadow Theory, have checked in with the following update:

To celebrate the critically acclaimed and heavy chart hitting record The Shadow Theory (2018, Napalm Records) the band is not only busy on the road, but also premiering a brand new lyric video for the track "Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)".

Kamelot tour dates are listed below.

September

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5

15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre

23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live

Photo: Slashley Photography - Tilburg 2018