KAMELOT Announces Exclusive Show In Trondheim, Norway; CYHRA Confirmed As Support
March 30, 2019, 5 minutes ago
Kamelot, who recently wrapped up the latest European leg of their tour supporting The Shadow Theory, have checked in with the following update:
To celebrate the critically acclaimed and heavy chart hitting record The Shadow Theory (2018, Napalm Records) the band is not only busy on the road, but also premiering a brand new lyric video for the track "Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)".
Kamelot tour dates are listed below.
September
10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5
15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre
23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch
29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live
Photo: Slashley Photography - Tilburg 2018