KAMELOT - Cover Of "Static" For 4 Electric Harps Posted

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood has pointed the band's fans in the direction of a four-harp cover of the song "Static", found on YouTube, which can be viewed below. "Static" appears on Kamelot's latest album, The Shadow Theory.

Kamelot, who recently wrapped up the second leg of their European tour in support of The Shadow Theory album, recently checked in with the following update:

"The second leg of the European Tour was a blast! Thanks to the support bands, the crew and amazing KAMFANS!! Also tons of exciting concerts coming up and also work continues on the new DVD/Blu-ray, release date to be announced soon.

"In addition, we are very happy to bring our good friend and drummer extraordinaire Alex Landenburg into the fold now officially! Alex is not only a great guy but also a master clinician, teacher and master at his craft. After filling in several times in the last two years, he proved to be an amazing addition and youthful energy to the band. He will also continue as the drummer for Cyhra. If you haven’t met him yet, please make sure you say hello, he is a great guy and his smile is infectious."

Kamelot tour dates are listed below:

June

15 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest

July

13 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo in Rock

16 - Belval, Luxembourg - Rockhal

18 - Peurunka, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

20 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

September

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5

15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre

23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live