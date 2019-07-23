KAMELOT - Fan-Filmed Video And Highight Reel From Luxembourg Show Posted

Kamelot performed at Rockhal Club in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg on July 16th. Fan-filmed video, featuring Once Human's Lauren Hart on backing vocals, is available below

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)"

"Rule the World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When the Lights are Down"

"Veil of Elysium"

"March of Mephisto"

"Karma"

"Center of the Universe"

- keyboard / drum performance -

"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)"

"Forever"

Encore:

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)"

Kamelot issued the following update back in April this year:

"We are very happy to bring our good friend and drummer extraordinaire Alex Landenburg into the fold now officially! Alex is not only a great guy but also a master clinician, teacher and master at his craft. After filling in several times in the last two years, he proved to be an amazing addition and youthful energy to the band. He will also continue as the drummer for Cyhra. If you haven’t met him yet, please make sure you say hello, he is a great guy and his smile is infectious."