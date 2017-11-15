KAMELOT - Fan-Filmed Video From Moscow Show Featuring KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Posted

Kamelot recently wrapped up their final shows for the Haven album, in Russia, Greece and Israel respectively. Fan-filmed video from their Moscow show on November 9th is available below. Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige was a special guest for these shows.

In a new interview with Rock Overdose, Kamelot mastermind Thomas Youngblood talks about the band’s upcoming concert in Athens, Greece (November 10th), their next album, the band’s creation and more.

Asked how the writing for the new album is going, Thomas responds: “Going great, slow but really good. It harkens back to th Ghost Opera days a bit with Haven elements. I am excited!”

On if he has ideas about a theme for the new album, and if it will be a concept album or not, Youngblood says: “Can’t say yet, that is a secret.”

Read the full interview at Rock Overdose.

Canadian bashers Kobra And The Lotus have been tapped to support Kamelot in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 11th. Vocalist Kobra Paige and guitarist Jasio Kulakowski will perform an special acoustic set prior to Kamelot hitting the stage.

Kamelot, Delain, and Battle Beast will tour North America in April/May 2018.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution