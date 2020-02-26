KAMELOT Fans Invited To Take Part In Upcoming 30th Anniversary Book Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy; Video Message

Symphonic metallers Kamelot are working on a book entitled Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy, and fans are invited to sign up here to take part in the project. Watch the new video below:

They band previously issued the following message: "This is the first official book by and about Kamelot, marking the 30th Anniversary of the founding of the band. Filled with personal, live and studio photos plus memorabilia and artworks, Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy tells the story of the foremost power metal band in the world. This fully illustrated history is told by founder Thomas Youngblood along with Tommy Karevik, Oliver Palotai, Sean Tibbetts, Alex Landenburg, former band members, associates, friends and colleagues."

Kamelot will return to South America in May 2020, with dates scheduled for Brazil, Chile and Argentina confirmed for the final chapter of The Shadow World Tour.

Additional information on the band can be found at Kamelot.com.