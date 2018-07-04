KAMELOT Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Bus Invaders takes you inside the touring vehicle of Kamelot. Watch below:

Kamelot return to Australian shores this coming December in support of their latest album The Shadow Theory. It has been five years since the band have brought their onslaught of symphonic power metal to the country which will see them tour the East Coast and blow the roof off every venue in their path. Kamelot have been known to showcase a string of female talent at their shows, and will be introducing Lauren Hart, vocalist of death metal outfit Once Human, to the fold.

Along for the ride are Brisbane's Valhalore, one of Australia's most promising metal acts. Valhalore blend a unique mix of epic, folk and power metal elements to create a bombastic and vicious onslaught of vocal and instrumental prowess that is truly a sight to behold.

There are VERY LIMITED VIP Meet & Greet packages on offer. Each VIP package comes with:

- one (1) General Admission ticket to see Kamelot.

- early Entry into the venue before the General Admission crowd.

- one (1) Commemorative VIP lanyard.

- one (1) Signed A3 stock sard poster.

- three (3) Australian Tour exclusive Kamelot guitar picks.

- photo opportunity with the members of Kamelot.

- signing session with a maximum of two (2) items signed.



Tour dates are as follows:

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watt's

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

Tickets on sale now.

Kamelot recently released the latest in their "On The Road 2018" video series, this time from Anaheim, California. Watch below: