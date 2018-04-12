KAMELOT Frontman TOMMY KAREVIK And KOBRA PAIGE Unveil New Stage Outfits (Video)

In the clip below, Kamelot frontman Tommy Karevik and Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige show off their new stage outfits by Finnish designer Nina Korento. Kamelot's North American Tour starts in less than a week.

Kamelot's complete tour schedule can be found here along with ticket links.

The clip below features a Hot 10 Q&A with Tommy and Kobra about the new album, The Shadow Theory, the upcoming Kamelot tour and more...