KAMELOT Frontman TOMMY KAREVIK Featured In Hot 10 Q&A With KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE (Video)

The clip below features a Hot 10 Q&A with Kamelot frontman Tommy Karevik and Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige about the new album, The Shadow Theory, the upcoming Kamelot tour and more...

Kamelot are gearing for this week's release of their new album, The Shadow Theory. They have posted an unboxing video, which can be viewed below.

In a new two-part interview with FaceCulture, Thomas Youngblood and Tommy Karevik discuss The Shadow Theory and the concept behind it.

Kamelot's new album, The Shadow Theory, was released on April 6th via Napalm Records. The band recently released the second single from the album, with a music video for “Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)” available below.

Thomas Youngblood on “Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)” featuring Lauren Hart: “In the future our memories and thoughts will be extracted and transferred to synthetic AI. Our carbon based bodies will no longer be needed and eventually discarded. On Phantom Divine we explore this vision of a world where we are replaced by AI. Welcome to The Phantom Divine!”

Download/stream “Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)” here, and watch the video below:

The Shadow Theory was produced by acclaimed music producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. A massive piece of work that will more than please critics and fans alike. Guests on the album include Lauren Hart (Once Human), Jennifer Haben (Beyond The Black)and Sascha Paeth. The amazing cover and artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

The Shadow Theory tracklisting:

"The Mission"

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)"

"RavenLight"

"Amnesiac"

"Burns To Embrace"

"In Twilight Hours"

"Kevlar Skin"

"Static"

"MindFall Remedy"

"Stories Unheard"

"Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)"

"The Proud and The Broken"

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

Following the release of The Shadow Theory, Kamelot will embark on a massive World Tour with label-mates Delain plus Battlebeast, starting in North America during April and May, followed by European festivals in Summer 2018. The band will return to Europe in September/October 2018 for their biggest headline tour to date.

