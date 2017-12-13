KAMELOT Frontman TOMMY KAREVIK On New Songs - "We Are Taking Some Of Them On The Road For The US Tour In April"
Kamelot frontman Tommy Karevik has checked in with the following update on the band's next album:
A message from Tommy! . In Wolfsburg Germany working hard to wrap up the new #Kamelot album. 📀 Very excited about making these songs come to life as we are taking some of them on the road for the US tour in April. 🔥 There are definitely some very solid, atmospheric soundscapes coming your way! Sascha and the rest of the guys are really bringing their A-game on this one. Fresh Kamelot out of the box😎 Can't wait to share it with all of you and hopefully hear you guys sing along to the new songs... That is really the best feeling! Thank you all for your support! #TommyKarevik Photo credit @natenemede Next Kamelot shows: North American Tour 2018 with Delain and Battle Beast CLICK LINK IN BIO for all tour dates and info!
Fan-filmed video from Kamelot's Moscow show on November 9th is available below. Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige was a special guest for these shows.
In a new interview with Rock Overdose, Kamelot mastermind Thomas Youngblood talks about their next album, the band’s creation and more.
Asked how the writing for the new album is going, Thomas responds: “Going great, slow but really good. It harkens back to th Ghost Opera days a bit with Haven elements. I am excited!”
On if he has ideas about a theme for the new album, and if it will be a concept album or not, Youngblood says: “Can’t say yet, that is a secret.”
Kamelot, Delain, and Battle Beast will tour North America in April/May 2018.
Tour dates:
April
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground
18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore
20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall
27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
May
1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution