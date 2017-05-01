KAMELOT Guitarist THOMAS YOUNGBLOOD Talks New Album - "The Demos Are Sounding Really Heavy And Melodic"

Kamelot's Germany-based fanclub recently caught up with guitarist Thomas Youngblood, who is currently working on the band's next studio album. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: How is the writing for the new album going?

Thomas: "I just returned from a second round of songwriting with Oliver (Palotai/ keyboards), and we have around 15 solid song ideas. We will now start working on the details and decide which ones are the best for the album. So far the demos are really sounding heavy and melodic. I spoke to Sascha Paeth (producer) last week regarding the recordings, co-songwriting, production and possible special guests. It’s still an exciting process for me, even after many years of doing this."

Q: Silverthorn was a concept album about a story set in the past, Haven is more loosely put together and talks about the state of the world today. Do you already have ideas about a theme for the new album?

Thomas: "We are discussing this now, will the new album be a concept or not? Not sure yet…once we discuss song topics, ideas, direction, we will know for sure. I think many of our albums have some thread throughout, whether it’s a long story or series of stories that convey a feeling or topic. On Haven, we had a dystopia vision and the songs all worked into this direction. I feel the new material has some of the Haven vibe, but with new ideas and elements. As a writer I need to feel growth and evolution."

Read the complete interview here.

It was recently announced that Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo will fill in for Queensrÿche’s Scott Rockenfield while he’s out on paternity leave. A message from Queensrÿche follows:

“We're excited to announce the birth of Scott Rockenfield's son, Rockson. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Scott's son to the Queensrÿche family. However, like many new fathers, Scott is going to be taking paternity leave to focus his energy on spending some time with his family. Queensrÿche will be playing with our good friend Casey Grillo of Kamelot filling in for us behind the kit. We're looking forward to seeing you at the shows!”

Grillo performed with the band for the first time on April 1st at at Sycuan Casino in El Cajon, California. Video and a message from Grillo is available below.

"First show with Queensrÿche done. It has been an amazing few days of practicing and learning some amazing songs for me to pull this show off!! I would like to thank the Rÿche gang!!! They are some amazing dudes!! Also I want to thank the one person who pushed me to do this and has always been by my side... I love you Kim Grillo!!"

Queensrÿche will support Blue Öyster Cult in Europe this summer for three shows as well as making festival appearances. The band has now confirmed headline shows for Europe. Their schedule is as follows:

June

16 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

17 - Rockfels Open Air Festival - Sankt Goarshausen, Germany

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland (with Blue Öyster Cult)

21 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany (with Blue Öyster Cult)

22 - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands (with Blue Öyster Cult)

23 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

27 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

28 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

29 - Phenomenon - Fontaneto D'agogna, Italy

30 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain