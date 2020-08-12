KAMELOT Guitarist THOMAS YOUNGBLOOD Talks New Studio Album - "It's A Bit Faster Than The Last One; We Have Two Killer Ballads And Also Some Weird Stuff..."

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood talked about using Kempers during live shows, the ongoing pandemic, the "power metal" label, and more. Following is an excerpt.

UG: You're the mastermind of Kamelot and have led the band from its very beginning. What does it take to be a leader of a successful band for more than three decades and keep it all together?

Youngblood: "Well first I must say that any successful and or long term entity is usually a result of a great team and partnerships, Kamelot is no different. I surround myself with smart and talented folks, from the band, the agents to the crew. To keep it all together over time is a challenge but I love what I do. Seeing growth in the band and also hearing from our fans keeps me motivated to work hard on each and every aspect of Kamelot. From the album production, the artwork, the live staging, merchandise, you have to have attention to detail and keep your fans in mind at the same time making yourself happy with the results."

UG: Your last studio album The Shadow Theory came out in 2018. When can we expect the next one?

Youngblood: "The new one is coming along great! We have more time than ever and we are going over all the ideas with a fine-tooth comb. For now it's a bit faster than the last one, at least the songs I see making the album. We have two killer ballads and also some weird stuff, the fans will love it!"

UG: Metal as a genre has changed over the past decades. How do you see the future of metal?

Youngblood: "It's funny, it seems that '90s-inspired metal is now kinda trendy. What will be the future of metal, one can only imagine but we can assume a lot of hybrids of genres and styles may be a cool thing. For me, good music is good music, no matter what box we put it in."

Read more here.

Kamelot return with their newest offering, I Am The Empire - Live From The 013, to be released on August 14 via Napalm Records. The majestic live album/DVD/BluRay, recorded at the legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, gives you a taste of Kamelot's grandness live on stage.

The band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood recently released the powerful live video of the show’s opening song, “Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)”. Accompanied by a pyro show, the intro kicks in and the listener can feel the heat in the completely sold out 013, full of suspense. The stunning live performance features guest vocals by the furious Lauren Hart (Once Human) who alternates between beautifully clean vocals and frightening growls. Kamelot proves once more that it only takes seconds for them to fascinate their audiences with palpable, nonstop energy.

Kamelot guitarist/founder Thomas Youngblood on "Phantom Divine": "We are pleased to present 'Phantom Divine' as the second video from our upcoming DVD/BluRay. This song is from our most recent studio release The Shadow Theory and features Lauren Hart (Once Human). During the entire Shadow Tour, this was the night opener and always set the tone for the rest of the evening. Fans tell me this song encompasses a ton of what they feel is part of the Kamelot trademark. We hope you all share in our joy for this release!"

Lauren Hart adds: “What a MASTERPIECE!! It was a huge honor to share the stage with so many legends and witness this beautiful piece of Kamelot history!”

Watch “Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)” ft. Lauren Hart below:

September 14, 2018 marked one of the highlights of Kamelot’s very successful career. The band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood, known for its high class collaborations, invited the creme de la creme of the symphonic metal scene to celebrate that evening in Tilburg. Featured guest musicians like Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Charlotte Wessels (Delain), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Lauren Hart (Once Human) - just to name a few - made this evening in Tilburg an unforgettable night to remember for every fan and musician in attendance.

This concert setlist features Kamelot in prime shape - with a hand-picked mixture of Kamelot classics and live premieres, rounded off by stunning production and mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Epica and more).

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood on I Am The Empire - Live From The 013: “We are pleased beyond words to present our new live album/DVD/BluRay I Am The Empire - Live From The 013. After multiple SOLD OUT events in The Netherlands, it was only fitting to film this event at Tilburg's famed 013 venue. The icing on the cake was having all the special guests attend this historic night, it was truly divine. “

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz says: “It was a magical evening that night. It was so much fun to play such a nice long set with a packed house of fans who knew every word to every song alongside my Kam fam and girlfriends!”

Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd comments: ”It was an historical moment for me to take part in this Kamelot live-DVD recording. Let’s not forget that it was with Kamelot I began my touring life, and we toured a lot. I am so happy to finally be able to perpetuate the era of hard work and friendship with such great quality. A huge thanks to the entire Kamelot family for embracing my presence on this very special evening."

Delain’s Charlotte Wessels adds: "It was an absolute delight performing “Under Grey Skies” with Kamelot live in 013 during their special night. It felt like a big family gathering. Thank you for including me. I am sure that this DVD will be a wonderful memento for Kamfans worldwide!"

I Am The Empire - Live From The 013 will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Box (Including CD, DVD, BluRay, Flag, 5 Photocards, Lanyard + AAA Tourpass & 4 Guitar Picks)

- Ltd 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Blue/White + DVD

- Ltd 2 LP Gatefold Gold + DVD

- 2 LP Gatefold Black + DVD

- Digipak (including CD, DVD & BluRay)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Transcendence" (Intro)

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" feat. Lauren Hart

"Rule The World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When The Lights Are Down"

"My Confession" feat. Eklipse

"Veil Of Elysium"

"Under Grey Skies" feat. Charlotte Wessels (live premiere)

"Ravenlight" feat. Sascha Paeth

"End Of Innocence"

"March Of Mephisto" feat. Alissa White Gluz

"Amnesiac "

"Manus Dei"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" feat. Alissa White Gluz & Elize Ryd

Drum and Keys solo

"Here's To The Fall"

"Forever"

"Burns To Embrace" with Children’s Choir including Thomas Youngblood’s son

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" feat Alissa White Gluz

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" video:

Trailer:

Kamelot are:

Thomas Youngblood - guitars

Tommy Karevik - vocals

Oliver Palotai - keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums