KAMELOT Joined By DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI For "Forever" At Anaheim Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On May 5th, Kamelot performed at City National Grove Of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA on their tour for the new album, The Shadow Theory. They were joined by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li for live favourite "Forever". Fan-filmed video is available below.

Kamelot recently checked in from their current North American tour with a road report. Check out the video clip below.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

May

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live