KAMELOT Joined By DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI For "Forever" At Anaheim Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available
May 7, 2018, 23 minutes ago
On May 5th, Kamelot performed at City National Grove Of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA on their tour for the new album, The Shadow Theory. They were joined by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li for live favourite "Forever". Fan-filmed video is available below.
Kamelot recently checked in from their current North American tour with a road report. Check out the video clip below.
Remaining tour dates are as follows:
May
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live