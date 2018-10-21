KAMELOT Keyboardist OLIVER PALOTAI - "So Many Fans, They Often Don't Know The Songs From Before The TOMMY KAREVIK Era"

Kamelot keyboardist Oliver Palotai recentlys poke with Finland's Metalliluola about the band's current record, The Shadow Theory, drummer Alex Landenburg (CyHra) stepping in for the European tour, performing with Battle Beast's Noora Louhimo during gigs in Finland, Palotai's personal influences, and producing Kamelot-orchestrations in the studio.

Kamelot brought their tour for The Shadow Theory to Tampere, Finland on September 26th, where they were joined by Battle Beast singer Noora Louhimo for "Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" and "Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" live at Pakkahuone. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar