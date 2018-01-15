KAMELOT Launch New Teaser Video For Upcoming Studio Album
Kamelot have released the teaser video below in support of their upcoming new album, due this spring. Check it out and stay tuned for further details.
Kamelot recently announced that Beyond The Black vocalist Jennifer Haben has become a part of the family and will make a guest appearance on the band's forthcoming album.
The band previously issued a pre-mix audio clip of the song "Phantom Divine". Check it out below.
They also released a portion of the new album cover.
Kamelot, Delain, and Battle Beast will tour North America in April/May 2018.
Tour dates:
April
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground
18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore
20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall
27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
May
1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution