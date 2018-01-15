KAMELOT Launch New Teaser Video For Upcoming Studio Album

Kamelot have released the teaser video below in support of their upcoming new album, due this spring. Check it out and stay tuned for further details.

Kamelot recently announced that Beyond The Black vocalist Jennifer Haben has become a part of the family and will make a guest appearance on the band's forthcoming album.

The band previously issued a pre-mix audio clip of the song "Phantom Divine". Check it out below.

They also released a portion of the new album cover.

Kamelot, Delain, and Battle Beast will tour North America in April/May 2018.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution