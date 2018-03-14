KAMELOT Launch The Shadow Theory Cover Artwork Contest; Win An Evening With The Band

Kamelot have announced a cover artwork contest for their new album, The Shadow Theory, giving the fans a chance to win an evening with the band.

Entry Rules:

Re-create the cover of new Kamelot album, The Shadow Theory, with the medium of your choice. You can use photography, drawing, painting, digital. Be creative! A winner will be chosen and receive:

- 2 free tickets to the show of their choice on The Shadow Tour 2018/2019

- meet & greet with the band backstage for a truly special evening with Kamelot.

You can check out the cover artwork in good quality on The Shadow Theory Facebook page. Send your entries at kamelot@kamelot.com with "Cover Contest" written as the title/object of your email. Deadline for the contest is March 31st 2018.

Kamelot's new album, The Shadow Theory, will be released on April 6th via Napalm Records. A lyric video for the song "RavenLight" can be found below.

Thomas Youngblood comments: "The album offers many diverse songs, here is one of the mid-tempo tracks being offered as an IG for the fans, enjoy this one, more to come!!"

The Shadow Theory was produced by acclaimed music producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. A massive piece of work that will more than please critics and fans alike. Guests on the album include Lauren Hart (Once Human), Jennifer Haben (Beyond The Black)and Sascha Paeth. The amazing cover and artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

The Shadow Theory tracklisting:

"The Mission"

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)"

"RavenLight"

"Amnesiac"

"Burns To Embrace"

"In Twilight Hours"

"Kevlar Skin"

"Static"

"MindFall Remedy"

"Stories Unheard"

"Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)"

"The Proud and The Broken"

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

Teaser #3:

The Shadow Theory will be available in the following formats:

* Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box incl.

- CD Digipack

- Flag

- Tri K Logo pendant

- Tri K Key

- Signed autograph card

- Tri K Logo patch

* 2CD Earbook

* 2CD Digipack

* CD Jewelcase

* 2LP Gatefold

Editions:

Ltd. Red - NPR D2C mail-order shop (EU)

Ltd. Gold - NPR D2C mail-order shop (EU/USA)

Ltd. Neon Pink - Universal

Ltd. White - ADA/ Sony CAN

Black (for all outlets)

Pre-Order your copy here.

Following the release of The Shadow Theory, Kamelot will embark on a massive World Tour with label-mates Delain plus Battlebeast, starting in North America during April and May, followed by European festivals in Summer 2018. The band will return to Europe in September/October 2018 for their biggest headline tour to date.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)