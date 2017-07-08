KAMELOT - November 2017 Live Dates Confirmed For Moscow And Athens

Kamelot have confirmed two shows for November 2017 in Moscow, Russia and Athens, Greece respectively. Details are below, expect more European dates to be announced soon.

November

9 - Moscow, Russia - Club Red

10 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205 Live Music Space

Kamelot will return to North American in April/May 2018 to support their upcoming release on Napalm Records. This tour and album is the follow-up to the band's highest charting album worldwide, Haven.

The new offering will be released in early 2018 and the first tour of the release will hit the United States and Canada, bringing their biggest production and package in the band's history. The tour will venture North and into Canada before extending through the Midwest, ultimately reaching the West Coast before circling back to the South, capping it off with a huge Orlando and Fort Lauderdale finale.

Joining Kamelot and bringing their unique brand of symphonic metal to the tour are special guests Delain from The Netherlands. Rounding off the package for a metallic triple punch are Finland's own Battle Beast. Pre-sales here.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution