KAMELOT Officially Enlists CYHRA Drummer ALEX LANDENBURG
April 10, 2019, an hour ago
Kamelot, who recently wrapped up the second leg of their European tour in support of The Shadow Theory album, have checked in with the following update:
"The second leg of the European Tour was a blast! Thanks to the support bands, the crew and amazing KAMFANS!! Also tons of exciting concerts coming up and also work continues on the new DVD/Blu-ray, release date to be announced soon.
"In addition, we are very happy to bring our good friend and drummer extraordinaire Alex Landenburg into the fold now officially! Alex is not only a great guy but also a master clinician, teacher and master at his craft. After filling in several times in the last two years, he proved to be an amazing addition and youthful energy to the band. He will also continue as the drummer for Cyhra. If you haven’t met him yet, please make sure you say hello, he is a great guy and his smile is infectious."
Kamelot tour dates are listed below:
June
15 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest
July
13 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo in Rock
16 - Belval, Luxembourg - Rockhal
18 - Peurunka, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival
20 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen
September
10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5
15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre
23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch
29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live
(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)