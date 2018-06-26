KAMELOT On The Road 2018: Anaheim, California (Video)
June 26, 2018, 18 minutes ago
Kamelot have released the latest in their "On The Road 2018" video series, this time from Anaheim, California. Watch below:
Upcoming live dates:
July
14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Festival
August
9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival
10 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival
11 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest
16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
18 - Varna, Bulgaria - Varna Mega Rock
September
12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013
15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone
29 - München, Germany - Backstage
30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
October
2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis
12 - London, UK - KOKO
13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
November
28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East
29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
March
23 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest