KAMELOT On The Road 2018: Anaheim, California (Video)

Kamelot have released the latest in their "On The Road 2018" video series, this time from Anaheim, California. Watch below:

Upcoming live dates:

July

14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Festival

August

9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival

10 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival

11 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest

16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

18 - Varna, Bulgaria - Varna Mega Rock

September

12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

29 - München, Germany - Backstage

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

October

2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis

12 - London, UK - KOKO

13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

March

23 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest