KAMELOT On The Road 2018: Anaheim, California (Video)

June 26, 2018, 18 minutes ago

Kamelot have released the latest in their "On The Road 2018" video series, this time from Anaheim, California. Watch below:

Upcoming live dates:

July
14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Festival    

August
9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival    
10 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival    
11 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest    
16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club    
18 - Varna, Bulgaria - Varna Mega Rock    

September
12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall    
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013    
15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre    
16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal    
18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus    
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik    
21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget    
22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene    
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben    
25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi    
26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone    
29 - München, Germany - Backstage    
30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7    

October
2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex    
4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum    
5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera    
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2    
7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne    
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club    
10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis    
12 - London, UK - KOKO    
13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot    

November
28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East    
29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro    

March
23 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest



