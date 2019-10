Kamelot have released a new tour recap video, featuring the band's September 11 concert in Philadelphia, PA. Watch below:

Remaining dates for Kamelot's The Shadow Tour 2019 are listed below. Find additional information at Kamelot.com.

October

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live