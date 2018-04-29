KAMELOT On The Road: The Shadow Tour 2018 - Silver Spring, MD (Video)

April 29, 2018, 16 minutes ago

news kamelot heavy metal

KAMELOT On The Road: The Shadow Tour 2018 - Silver Spring, MD (Video)

Kamelot have checked in from their current North American tour with a road report. Check out the video clip below.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

April
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May
1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre    
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex    
4 - San José, CA - City National Civic
5 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues    
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues    
11 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues        
13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

Latest Reviews