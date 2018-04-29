KAMELOT On The Road: The Shadow Tour 2018 - Silver Spring, MD (Video)

Kamelot have checked in from their current North American tour with a road report. Check out the video clip below.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

April

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - San José, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live