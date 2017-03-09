KAMELOT Pay Tribute To Their Backing Vocalists For International Women's Day 2017

March 8th was International Women's Day and Kamelot paid tribute to the lovely ladies who have stepped in as backing singers live and in the studio over the course of the band's career. Check out the collage posted on Instagram below. Vocalists featured include:

- Mary Youngblood

- Anne Catrin Marzke

- Simone Simons (Epica)

- Elize Ryd (Amaranthe)

- Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

- Linnéa Vikström (Therion)

- Kobra Paige (Kobra And The Lotus)

- Aeva Maurelle (Aeverium)

The 2017 installment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti. During Kamelot's set, the band was joined by vocalists Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) and Elize Ryd (Amaranthe). Both ladies have recorded and performed with Kamelot in the past and the cruise gave then the opportunity to reunite. Fan-filmed video is available below.