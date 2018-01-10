KAMELOT Post Pre-Mix Audio Teaser Of "Phantom Divine" From Forthcoming Album

Kamelot continue to tease the fans with more material from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album, this time with a pre-mix audio clip of the song "Phantom Divine". Check it out below.

The band previously posted a portion of the new album cover.

In addition, Kamelot have revealed that "a new limited edition box will be offered and has some amazing items."

With their latest opus Haven, released on Napalm Records, symphonic metal masters Kamelot set new heights with their epic and highly emotional trademark sound: This album became the soundtrack for an unforgettable and monumental silver screen experience delivering dark melancholy, aggressive metal and soul-soothing melodies! Produced by Sascha Paeth, illustrious guests such as Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Troy Donockley (Nightwish) and Charlotte Wessels (Delain) gave Haven some extra magic.

As the perfect Christmas gift, Kamelot unveiled a brand new video for the track "Under Grey Skies", featuring Delain's Charlotte Wessels.

Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik states: "One of my favourite songs from Haven. About the importance of never giving up on yourself or the people around and that you can always make a difference in someone else's life. Sometimes by just believing in them or simply listening to what they have to say. It was very nice singing with Charlotte and her voice fits the song perfectly."

"I absolutely adore songs like Under Grey Skies that inspire hope and optimism in the darkest of times. I was proud to be part of the track and even more thrilled that there's a video for the song to share now as well. Add to that the fact that Kamelot and Delain will share the stage again in the US this spring and I'd say there's plenty of things to get excited about!" adds Charlotte Wessels.

"We wanted to release this video as a last "Haven" Christmas gift to the fans. This album has reached so many new heights for us, thanks to the fans and some long and intense touring. The next album is almost ready to be unleashed in 2018, get ready for a monster!!" says Thomas Youngblood. He continues: "We approach the end of the 2017 and the ending of the epic Haven Tour. What an amazing time we have had with Haven, taking the band to new countries, cities and highest chart placements in the band's history. Debuting at #1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Charts was a stunning reminder that we have the best fans in the world!!

"But, wait! We will not leave for the Christmas break without dropping a nice and beautiful Christmas present here for all of you beautiful people! Here is our video for

'Under Grey Skies' featuring Charlotte Wessels from Delain. Also appearing on this track is Troy Donockley from Nightwish. Enjoy and see you all on tour in 2018!!!"

Kamelot, Delain, and Battle Beast will tour North America in April/May 2018.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution