KAMELOT Premiers "Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)" Lyric Video; Band Touring Europe Now
March 13, 2019, an hour ago
The Shadow Empire Tour is currently all over Europe. Kamelot have embarked on their headlining tour with label mates Visions Of Atlantis and special guest, Evergrey.
To celebrate the critically acclaimed and heavy chart hitting record The Shadow Theory (2018, Napalm Records) the band is not only busy on the road, but also premiering a brand new lyric video for the track "Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)".
Kamelot tour dates are listed below.
March
13 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont-Rouge
15 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
19 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
23 - Prestatyn, UK - Hammerfest
September
10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5
15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre
23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch
29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live