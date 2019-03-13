KAMELOT Premiers "Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)" Lyric Video; Band Touring Europe Now

The Shadow Empire Tour is currently all over Europe. Kamelot have embarked on their headlining tour with label mates Visions Of Atlantis and special guest, Evergrey.

To celebrate the critically acclaimed and heavy chart hitting record The Shadow Theory (2018, Napalm Records) the band is not only busy on the road, but also premiering a brand new lyric video for the track "Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)".

Kamelot tour dates are listed below.

March

13 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont-Rouge

15 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

19 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Prestatyn, UK - Hammerfest

September

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5

15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre

23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live