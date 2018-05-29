KAMELOT Release "Amnesiac" Music Video

Kamelot have released a video for their new single "Amnesiac", featured on their album The Shadow Theory. Check it out below.

Says the band: “We are constantly receiving tons of information from all directions and it is telling us how to be, what to do and what to want... So is the reality we are navigating evevery day even real? That's a question we all might wanna ask ourselves from time to time...”

Kamelot have confirmed Leaves' Eyes and Dynazty as special guests for upcoming dates on The Shadow Tour in Sweden. Dates are listed on the flyer below.

On May 5th, Kamelot performed at City National Grove Of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA on their tour for the new album, The Shadow Theory. They were joined by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li for live favourite "Forever". Fan-filmed video is available below.