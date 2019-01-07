KAMELOT Release New Video Trailer For Upcoming European Tour
January 7, 2019, an hour ago
Kamelot have released a new video trailer for the upcoming European leg of their ongoing tour in support of The Shadow Theory. Watch below.
European dates:
March
8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
10 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
12 - Mulhouse, France - Noumatrouff
13 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont-Rouge
15 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
19 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
23 - Prestatyn, UK - Hammerfest
What was originally announced as a one-off performance has now become a full blown North American tour. Kamelot recently announced the second North American leg of The Shadow Tour.
Dates begin September 10th in Silver Spring, MD and run through October 12th in Tampa Bay, FL. Support on the tour will come from Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast. A complete list of dates can be found below. Tickets are available now at enterthevault.com.
"We're very excited to announce we're bringing The Shadow Tour back to North America again for another round. On the previous tour we missed some of our favourite cities due to logistics, we demanded to return to North America as soon as possible and visit these great cities," states guitarist Thomas Youngblood. "Completing this amazing lineup is the addition of Finland's Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast. Don't miss this amazing package and once in a decade lineup."
The Shadow Tour 2019:
September
10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5
15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre
23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch
29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live