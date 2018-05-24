KAMELOT Release Teaser For Upcoming "Amnesiac" Single & Music Video

Kamelot will soon release a single and video for the track "Amnesiac", featured on their new album The Shadow Theory. Check out a teaser below:

Kamelot have confirmed Leaves' Eyes and Dynazty as special guests for upcoming dates on The Shadow Tour in Sweden. Dates are listed on the flyer below.

On May 5th, Kamelot performed at City National Grove Of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA on their tour for the new album, The Shadow Theory. They were joined by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li for live favourite "Forever". Fan-filmed video is available below.