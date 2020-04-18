KAMELOT Release Video Trailer For Rescheduled 2020 South American Tour Dates

Kamelot recently announced rescheduled dates for their upcoming South American tour, which was due to take place in May:

"Hi Kam Fans!! We know these times are challenging - good news is, we’ve been able to reschedule all our shows in South America! In accordance with recent preventative actions taken by the governments in response to the coronavirus crisis, the shows have been rescheduled to this September. The safety and health of fans, artists, and all personnel involved is TOP priority. All tickets remain valid for new dates. See you after the storm!"

They have issued a video trailer for the tour, which can be viewed below.

Italian symphonic metal band, Turilli / Lione Rhapsody, will support Kamelot for the three shows in Brazil. The new dates are as follows:

September

25 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador **

26 - Brasilia, Brazil - Toinha **

27 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club **

29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatrito

30 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

** with Turilli / Lione Rhapsody

Kamelot have announced that they will headline the UrRock Festival in Sarnen, Switzerland on October 30th. Tickets are available now at this location. Other bands on the bill include Grave Digger, Orden Ogan, Rage, Temperance, Savage Messiah and more. Click here for event details.