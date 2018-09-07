KAMELOT Returns To New York City For One Night Only; SONATA ARCTICA, BATTLE BEAST To Support (Video Trailer)

After an epic sold out show earlier this year at the historic Irving Plaza, the demand for another New York City event was immediate. Kamelot chose the venue Terminal 5 for the next appearance, along with bringing in some heavy hitters in the symphonic and metal scene. Special guests Sonata Arctica and openers Battle Beast have been added to the lineup to make the night one not to be missed.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Get tickets here.

"We are very excited to return to New York City and bring our larger stage show to the fans there. We have had a very close relationship with our NYC family and it’s only going to get bigger with this very special event." states Kamelot's founder and guitarist Thomas Youngblood.

Watch a trailer below:

Following the first leg of a massive World Tour in North America during April and May, it is now time kick off the next leg and bring The Shadow Theory overseas. Kamelot is returning to Europe for their biggest headliner tour to date. Special guests on the tour include Leaves' Eyes, Visions Of Atlantis, Dynazty (Sweden), Circus Maximus (Oslo) vocalist Lauren Hart (Once Human) and more.

Just in time for the upcoming tour, the band has released a brand new music video for the track "MindFall Remedy". The live footage is taken from Kamelot's North American tour and just offers a glimpse of what you can expect when the band takes the stage.

"The North American Tour was our biggest ever and we had to chronicle it in some way, the fans were so amazing. We decided to shoot this video and mix in scenes from the tour. We cannot wait to return to the US and Canada for the next run!," states Thomas Youngblood.

The meaning of the song and title "MindFall Remedy" sparks some debate, but singer Tommy Kaverik sums it up beautifully: "In this material world, full of vanity and beautifying filters, it is easy to turn to those things when looking for validation and comfort. We have come to expect external gratification to lift us up, solve our insecurities and give us a meaningful existence. With this song we want to encourage people to look inside themselves for answers. Only then can we fully learn to respect and love ourselves and grow as people. There is a way to unlock your inhibitions, and only you possess the key..."

Tour dates:

September

12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

29 - München, Germany - Backstage

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

October

2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis

12 - London, UK - KOKO

13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

March

23 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest