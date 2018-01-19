KAMELOT Reveal New Album Title; European Shows Announced

Kamelot are set to release a brand new masterpiece in 2018 and now the band has unveiled the album's title: The Shadow Theory.

The Shadow Theory is coming this spring via Napalm Records. The new album features all the signature elements of Kamelot and also sees the band step out to add new and industrial elements along while combining amazing emotions that harken to the band's earlier days. Kamelot's epic music is chock full of symbolism relating to how the band feels about the world and the current state of civilization. More news and details regarding The Shadow Theory - including album artwork - will be made available soon.

Following the release of The Shadow Theory, Kamelot will embark on a massive World Tour, starting in North America during April/May 2018 followed by European shows in summer 2018 in support of The Shadow Theory. The band will return to Europe in September/October 2018 for their biggest headliner tour to date.

Today the very first show of the upcoming The Shadow Tour has been announced, September 14th at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Grab your tickets now, as pre-sales are up and running.

For their very special Tilburg show Kamelot unveils some exciting details: "TILBURG! Kamelot returns to the Poppodium 013 to support their new album and to commemorate their very special relationship with the Dutch fans! There have been 10+ SOLD OUT Kamelot concerts there over the past few years. To thank you for your support we are very pleased to announce we will be shooting this show as part of the band's long awaited DVD! Don't miss this very special event!!"

As mentioned above, Kamelot will be also touring North America with label-mates Delain and Battlebeast in April and May. All tour dates can be found listed below:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Festivals:

July

12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

August

8 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival

10 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival

The Shadow Tour:

September

14 - Tilburg, Nethelands - 013

22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

More dates to be announced. Tickets and info here.