KAMELOT Reveal New Album Title; European Shows Announced
January 19, 2018, 11 hours ago
Kamelot are set to release a brand new masterpiece in 2018 and now the band has unveiled the album's title: The Shadow Theory.
The Shadow Theory is coming this spring via Napalm Records. The new album features all the signature elements of Kamelot and also sees the band step out to add new and industrial elements along while combining amazing emotions that harken to the band's earlier days. Kamelot's epic music is chock full of symbolism relating to how the band feels about the world and the current state of civilization. More news and details regarding The Shadow Theory - including album artwork - will be made available soon.
Following the release of The Shadow Theory, Kamelot will embark on a massive World Tour, starting in North America during April/May 2018 followed by European shows in summer 2018 in support of The Shadow Theory. The band will return to Europe in September/October 2018 for their biggest headliner tour to date.
Today the very first show of the upcoming The Shadow Tour has been announced, September 14th at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Grab your tickets now, as pre-sales are up and running.
For their very special Tilburg show Kamelot unveils some exciting details: "TILBURG! Kamelot returns to the Poppodium 013 to support their new album and to commemorate their very special relationship with the Dutch fans! There have been 10+ SOLD OUT Kamelot concerts there over the past few years. To thank you for your support we are very pleased to announce we will be shooting this show as part of the band's long awaited DVD! Don't miss this very special event!!"
As mentioned above, Kamelot will be also touring North America with label-mates Delain and Battlebeast in April and May. All tour dates can be found listed below:
April
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground
18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore
20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall
27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
May
1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Festivals:
July
12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock
August
8 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival
10 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival
The Shadow Tour:
September
14 - Tilburg, Nethelands - 013
22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
More dates to be announced. Tickets and info here.