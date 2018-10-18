KAMELOT Share Crazy Tour Stories - "The Bus Was Still Functional, But The Car, Of Course Not"
In a new episode of Digital Tour Bus’ Crazy Tour Stories; Kamelot keyboardist Oliver Palotai details a trip through the Canadian mountains, which he describes as "the nightmare of all musicians."
Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.
November
28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East
29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
December
3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar