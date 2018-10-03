KAMELOT Share Preshow Rituals – “Sometimes I Drink Half A Beer”, Says Oliver Palotai

In a new episode of Digital Tour Bus’ Preshow Rituals; Kamelot’s Oliver Palotai shares what he does before he goes on stage.

Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.

October

4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis

12 - London, UK - KOKO

13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar