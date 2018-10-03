KAMELOT Share Preshow Rituals – “Sometimes I Drink Half A Beer”, Says Oliver Palotai
October 3, 2018, an hour ago
In a new episode of Digital Tour Bus’ Preshow Rituals; Kamelot’s Oliver Palotai shares what he does before he goes on stage.
Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.
October
4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2
7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis
12 - London, UK - KOKO
13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
November
28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East
29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
December
3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar