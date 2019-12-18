KAMELOT - South American Tour Dates Confirmed For May 2020

Symphonic metallers Kamelot will return to South America in May 2020, with dates scheduled for Brazil, Chile and Argentina confirmed for the final chapter of The Shadow World Tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 18th. Venues will be announced soon.

Kamelot recently released a 2019 tour recap video, featuring the band's October 12 concert at Jannnus Live in  St. Petersburg, Florida. Watch below:

Additional information on the band can be found at Kamelot.com.



