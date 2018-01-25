KAMELOT - The Shadow Theory Album Details Revealed; Teaser Video Streaming

Kamelot's new album, The Shadow Theory, will be released on April 6th via Napalm Records.

Founder Thomas Youngblood states: "The Shadow Theory album is a psychological journey through the complexity of the Human Mind. We are subjected to stimuli constantly through media, technology, social experiments and AI. Can we still be social creatures in the near future? The Shadow Theory is an album that is mixing many worlds, giving the listener an Escape within our own realities. This album was written and recorded over the entire year and we are really proud of the song elements and diversity on The Shadow Theory."

A new album teaser video can be found below.

The Shadow Theory was produced by acclaimed music producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. A massive piece of work that will more than please critics and fans alike. Guests on the album include Lauren Hart (Once Human), Jennifer Haben (Beyond The Black)and Sascha Paeth. The amazing cover and artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

The Shadow Theory tracklisting:

"The Mission"

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)"

"RavenLight"

"Amnesiac"

"Burns To Embrace"

"In Twilight Hours"

"Kevlar Skin"

"Static"

"MindFall Remedy"

"Stories Unheard"

"Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)"

"The Proud and The Broken"

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

A 2-CD edition is available with the digipak version and the following additional track listing:

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (Instrumental version)

"RavenLight" (Instrumental version)

"Amnesiac" (Instrumental version)

"Burns To Embrace" (Instrumental version)

"Kevlar Skin" (Instrumental version)

"The Proud and The Broken" (Instrumental version)

"The Last Day of Sunlight" (bonus)

Album teaser:

The Shadow Theory will be available in the following formats:

* Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box incl.

- CD Digipack

- Flag

- Tri K Logo pendant

- Tri K Key

- Signed autograph card

- Tri K Logo patch

* 2CD Earbook

* 2CD Digipack

* CD Jewelcase

* 2LP Gatefold

Editions:

Ltd. Red - NPR D2C mail-order shop (EU)

Ltd. Gold - NPR D2C mail-order shop (EU/USA)

Ltd. Neon Pink - Universal

Ltd. White - ADA/ Sony CAN

Black (for all outlets)

Pre-Order your copy here.

Following the release of The Shadow Theory, Kamelot will embark on a massive World Tour with label-mates Delain plus Battlebeast, starting in North America during April and May, followed by European festivals in Summer 2018. The band will return to Europe in September/October 2018 for their biggest headline tour to date.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

