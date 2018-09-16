KAMELOT - Tilburg Show Shot For DVD Release; Fan-Filmed Video Available
September 16, 2018, an hour ago
On September 14th, Kamelot performed a unique show at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands in support of new album The Shadow Theory. This concert will be the main DVD/ Blu-ray show on the upcoming Shadows Over Europe run. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (with Lauren Hart)
"Rule the World"
"Insomnia"
"The Great Pandemonium"
"When the Lights Are Down"
"My Confession" (with Eklipse)
"Veil of Elysium"
"Under Grey Skies" (with Charlotte Wessels - live premiere)
"RavenLight" (with Sasha Paeth on guitar)
"End of Innocence"
"March of Mephisto" (with Alissa White-Gluz)
"Amnesiac"
"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" (with Alissa White-Gluz and Elize Ryd)
- keyboard solo -
- drum solo -
"Here's to the Fall"
"Forever"
"Burns to Embrace" (with Children's Choir - live premiere)
Encore:
"Liar Liar" (Wasteland Monarchy)" (with Alissa White-Gluz)
Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.
September
16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone
29 - München, Germany - Backstage
30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
October
2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2
7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis
12 - London, UK - KOKO
13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
November
28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East
29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
December
3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar