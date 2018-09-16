KAMELOT - Tilburg Show Shot For DVD Release; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On September 14th, Kamelot performed a unique show at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands in support of new album The Shadow Theory. This concert will be the main DVD/ Blu-ray show on the upcoming Shadows Over Europe run. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (with Lauren Hart)

"Rule the World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When the Lights Are Down"

"My Confession" (with Eklipse)

"Veil of Elysium"

"Under Grey Skies" (with Charlotte Wessels - live premiere)

"RavenLight" (with Sasha Paeth on guitar)

"End of Innocence"

"March of Mephisto" (with Alissa White-Gluz)

"Amnesiac"

"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" (with Alissa White-Gluz and Elize Ryd)

- keyboard solo -

- drum solo -

"Here's to the Fall"

"Forever"

"Burns to Embrace" (with Children's Choir - live premiere)

Encore:

"Liar Liar" (Wasteland Monarchy)" (with Alissa White-Gluz)

Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.

September

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

29 - München, Germany - Backstage

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

October

2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis

12 - London, UK - KOKO

13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar