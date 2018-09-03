KAMELOT - Upcoming Live DVD Shoot In Tilburg To Feature Guest Appearances By ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ And ELIZE RYD
September 3, 2018, 39 minutes ago
Kamelot have checked in with the following announcement:
"Dutch Nation and EU Kam Fans! On September 14th, Kamelot will play a unique show at the Poppodium 013 (in Tilburg, Netherlands) in support of new album The Shadow Theory. Only a handful of tickets are left for the show, it will be SOLD OUT soon. Thanks!
This concert will be the main DVD/ Blu-ray show on the upcoming Shadows Over Europe run. Will you be a part of history?! Just a few tickets left, don't wait any more.
Attention: Fans coming to the concert, times for the show have been moved one hour ahead to accomodate all the aspects of this event. New timeline:
- 17:00 VIP Meet and Greet
- 18:00 Doors
- 18:45 First band
*Friday night, All Ages event. Special Guests Maiden uniteD and Leaves' Eyes + special appearances by ...?? Check out video below!"
Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.
September
12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013
15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone
29 - München, Germany - Backstage
30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
October
2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2
7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis
12 - London, UK - KOKO
13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
November
28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East
29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
December
3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar