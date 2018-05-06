KAMELOT Vocalist TOMMY KAREVIK On Absence Of New Drummer JOHAN NUNEZ For Current Tour - "He Hurt His Foot Before The Rehearsals, And Then He Tried To Power Through It"

In the clip below, Matt Vicente at Lady Obscure sat down with Kamelot frontman Tommy Karevik before the band took the stage at the 2018 edition of the New England Metal Festival in Worcester, MA. They discuss the new studio album The Shadow Theory, the current U.S. tour with Delain and Battle Beast, as well as the upcoming studio album, Tiara, from Karevik's other band Seventh Wonder. Karevik also opens up on the absence of new drummer Johan "Jo" Nunez, who replaced longtime Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo. CyHra's Alex Landenburg - also with Rhapsody - is currently sitting behind the kit for Nunez.

Kamelot recently checked in from their current North American tour with a road report. Check out the video clip below.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

May

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live