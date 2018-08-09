KAMELOT Vocalist TOMMY KAREVIK Talks Forthcoming SEVENTH WONDER Album, Possibility Of Doing Live Shows - "Kamelot Has To Be The First Priority"

Ahead of their return to Australia shores for the first time in five years, Metal Wani’s Jake Patton had the opportunity to speak with Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik. They discuss Karevik’s vocal style and some of the choices he makes, including answering whether or not he thinks he is too reserved on stage to which Karevik contemplates "If you write close to your limit of what you can handle on a good day, or it isn’t easy to do it every night for one and a half to two hours… it’s just the smarter thing to try not to be on the limit of what you can handle. Because maybe in a good day you can hammer it out but on a bad day it’s going to sound not so good."

They also discuss some of the difficulties that the band experiences as, not only a geographically diverse band, but also a band that has members involved in side projects and how that plays into recording, practice and booking shows. Karevik offers some insight into the difficulties in organising these tours, and also remarks about his appreciation for the effort that is put in for making these things happen "Everyone just travels, I just make sure to be on time!"

They close out by discussing Karevik’s other project Seventh Wonder and what sort of an impact that the release of their upcoming album, Tiara, might have on the touring schedule for Kamelot.

Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.

August

10 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival

11 - Vagos, PT - Vagos Metal Fest

16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

18 - Varna, Bulgaria - Varna Mega Rock

September

12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

29 - München, Germany - Backstage

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

October

2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis

12 - London, UK - KOKO

13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar