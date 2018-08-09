KAMELOT Vocalist TOMMY KAREVIK Talks Forthcoming SEVENTH WONDER Album, Possibility Of Doing Live Shows - "Kamelot Has To Be The First Priority"
August 9, 2018, an hour ago
Ahead of their return to Australia shores for the first time in five years, Metal Wani’s Jake Patton had the opportunity to speak with Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik. They discuss Karevik’s vocal style and some of the choices he makes, including answering whether or not he thinks he is too reserved on stage to which Karevik contemplates "If you write close to your limit of what you can handle on a good day, or it isn’t easy to do it every night for one and a half to two hours… it’s just the smarter thing to try not to be on the limit of what you can handle. Because maybe in a good day you can hammer it out but on a bad day it’s going to sound not so good."
They also discuss some of the difficulties that the band experiences as, not only a geographically diverse band, but also a band that has members involved in side projects and how that plays into recording, practice and booking shows. Karevik offers some insight into the difficulties in organising these tours, and also remarks about his appreciation for the effort that is put in for making these things happen "Everyone just travels, I just make sure to be on time!"
They close out by discussing Karevik’s other project Seventh Wonder and what sort of an impact that the release of their upcoming album, Tiara, might have on the touring schedule for Kamelot.
Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.
August
10 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival
11 - Vagos, PT - Vagos Metal Fest
16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
18 - Varna, Bulgaria - Varna Mega Rock
September
12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013
15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone
29 - München, Germany - Backstage
30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
October
2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2
7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis
12 - London, UK - KOKO
13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
November
28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East
29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
December
3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar