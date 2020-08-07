KAMELOT Vocalist TOMMY KAREVIK Talks Preparing For I Am The Empire – Live From The 013 DVD Shoot - "I Think We Had A Six Hour Soundcheck" (Video)

In a new interview with FaceCulture, Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik talked about The Phantom Of The Opera being the first show he ever saw, how he got into music and singing, doing a lot of preparation, his stage presence, making a connection with the audience, the live DVD I Am The Empire – Live From The 013, magical moments on stage, not being able to play live, a snapshot of Kamelot today, working with Ayreon on the Transitus album, and new Kamelot material.

On preparing for the I Am The Empire DVD show:

"Everybody was a little bit nervous about it because it was one night, and one night only. We met in Bochum and rehearsed a few of the new songs and songs we didn't play live before, and the venue (013), we had it the day before to go over some of the songs. But most it was to make the setting right and be comfortable knowing where everything is. We had a lot of guests but we didn't have a lot of time to rehearse with them as to when they're coming in, where they're coming in, how to interact. We kind of relied on our previous experiences with these people. It was all a little bit loose, but in a good way because it keeps you on your toes. We didn't have time to rehearse with Charlotte (Wessels / Delain) so we went through the song on the same day (as the show) - I think we had a six hour soundcheck - so that was a very long day."

Kamelot return with their newest offering, I Am The Empire - Live From The 013, to be released on August 14 via Napalm Records. The majestic live album/DVD/BluRay, recorded at the legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, gives you a taste of Kamelot's grandness live on stage.

The band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood recently released the powerful live video of the show’s opening song, “Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)”. Accompanied by a pyro show, the intro kicks in and the listener can feel the heat in the completely sold out 013, full of suspense. The stunning live performance features guest vocals by the furious Lauren Hart (Once Human) who alternates between beautifully clean vocals and frightening growls. Kamelot proves once more that it only takes seconds for them to fascinate their audiences with palpable, nonstop energy.

Kamelot guitarist/founder Thomas Youngblood on "Phantom Divine": "We are pleased to present 'Phantom Divine' as the second video from our upcoming DVD/BluRay. This song is from our most recent studio release The Shadow Theory and features Lauren Hart (Once Human). During the entire Shadow Tour, this was the night opener and always set the tone for the rest of the evening. Fans tell me this song encompasses a ton of what they feel is part of the Kamelot trademark. We hope you all share in our joy for this release!"

Lauren Hart adds: “What a MASTERPIECE!! It was a huge honor to share the stage with so many legends and witness this beautiful piece of Kamelot history!”

Watch “Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)” ft. Lauren Hart below:

September 14, 2018 marked one of the highlights of Kamelot’s very successful career. The band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood, known for its high class collaborations, invited the creme de la creme of the symphonic metal scene to celebrate that evening in Tilburg. Featured guest musicians like Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Charlotte Wessels (Delain), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Lauren Hart (Once Human) - just to name a few - made this evening in Tilburg an unforgettable night to remember for every fan and musician in attendance.

This concert setlist features Kamelot in prime shape - with a hand-picked mixture of Kamelot classics and live premieres, rounded off by stunning production and mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Epica and more).

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood on I Am The Empire - Live From The 013: “We are pleased beyond words to present our new live album/DVD/BluRay I Am The Empire - Live From The 013. After multiple SOLD OUT events in The Netherlands, it was only fitting to film this event at Tilburg's famed 013 venue. The icing on the cake was having all the special guests attend this historic night, it was truly divine. “

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz says: “It was a magical evening that night. It was so much fun to play such a nice long set with a packed house of fans who knew every word to every song alongside my Kam fam and girlfriends!”

Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd comments: ”It was an historical moment for me to take part in this Kamelot live-DVD recording. Let’s not forget that it was with Kamelot I began my touring life, and we toured a lot. I am so happy to finally be able to perpetuate the era of hard work and friendship with such great quality. A huge thanks to the entire Kamelot family for embracing my presence on this very special evening."

Delain’s Charlotte Wessels adds: "It was an absolute delight performing “Under Grey Skies” with Kamelot live in 013 during their special night. It felt like a big family gathering. Thank you for including me. I am sure that this DVD will be a wonderful memento for Kamfans worldwide!"

I Am The Empire - Live From The 013 will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Box (Including CD, DVD, BluRay, Flag, 5 Photocards, Lanyard + AAA Tourpass & 4 Guitar Picks)

- Ltd 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Blue/White + DVD

- Ltd 2 LP Gatefold Gold + DVD

- 2 LP Gatefold Black + DVD

- Digipak (including CD, DVD & BluRay)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Transcendence" (Intro)

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" feat. Lauren Hart

"Rule The World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When The Lights Are Down"

"My Confession" feat. Eklipse

"Veil Of Elysium"

"Under Grey Skies" feat. Charlotte Wessels (live premiere)

"Ravenlight" feat. Sascha Paeth

"End Of Innocence"

"March Of Mephisto" feat. Alissa White Gluz

"Amnesiac "

"Manus Dei"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" feat. Alissa White Gluz & Elize Ryd

Drum and Keys solo

"Here's To The Fall"

"Forever"

"Burns To Embrace" with Children’s Choir including Thomas Youngblood’s son

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" feat Alissa White Gluz

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" video:

Trailer:

Kamelot are:

Thomas Youngblood - guitars

Tommy Karevik - vocals

Oliver Palotai - keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums