Norwegian black metal band, Kampfar, performed inside the Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Watch professionally filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Gloria Ablaze"

"Troll, Död og Trolldom"

"Tornekratt"

"Mylder"

"Our Hounds, Our Legion"