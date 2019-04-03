KANE ROBERTS - Former ALICE COOPER Guitarist Debuts "Wonderful" Lyric Video

Guitarist Kane Roberts (ex-Alice Cooper) has released a lyric video for the song "Wonderful", featured on his new album, The New Normal, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"King Of The World" (Feat. Nita Strauss)

"Wonderful"

"Beginning Of The End" (Feat. Alice Cooper, Alissa White-Gluz, Aoyama Hideki, Kip Winger)

"Who We Are" (Feat. Katt Franich)

"Forever Out Of Place" (Feat. Kip Winger)

"Leave This World Behind"

"The Lion’s Share" (Feat. Kip Winger)

"Leave Me In The Dark"

"Above And Beyond" (Feat. Kip Winger)

"Wrong"

"Wonderful" lyric video:

"Beginning Of The End" (featuring Alice Cooper and Alissa White-Gluz) video:

"King Of The World" (featuring Nita Strauss):

"Forever Out Of Place" (featuring Kip Winger):

(Photo - Mike Goedecke)