KANSAS Cancels 2017 European Tour - “The Cancellation Is Based On Safety And Security Warnings”

Classic rock band Kansas regretfully announces the cancellation of their 2017 European Tour.

“The cancellation is based on safety and security warnings issued by the United States government and various US law enforcement agencies concerning Americans traveling in Europe this summer,” says the band. “Kansas is extremely saddened that the band will not be able to perform for its European fans this year.”

Kansas are expanding their highly successful Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour to more parts of the United States in the fall of 2017. For the first time in its 43-year history, the band is performing the hit album in its entirety. The tour showcases more than two hours of classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts, and new songs from their new album, The Prelude Implicit.

Kansas perform tonight, May 12th, at Ralston Arena in Ralson, NE with Winger. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.