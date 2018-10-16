KANSAS Extends Point Of Know Return 40th Anniversary Tour Into Spring 2019; To Perform Album In Its Entirety

America’s preeminent progressive rock band, Kansas, will be touring select cities in the United States and Canada next spring, expanding the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of their massive hit album Point of Know Return. For the first time in history, the band is performing the album Point of Know Return in its entirety. The tour showcases more than two hours of classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites. Tickets and Kansas VIP Packages for most dates go on sale to the general public Friday, October 19, 2018. Ticket information can be found at this location.

The first leg of the Kansas: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour premiered September 28, 2018, in Atlanta, GA. The tour has already performed to large and enthusiastic audiences in Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Glenside, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Milwaukee, WI; and Chicago, IL

In 1977, Kansas followed up the success of Leftoverture by releasing the album Point of Know Return. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single “Dust in the Wind”, along with fan favorites such as “Portrait (He Knew)”, “Closet Chronicles” and “Paradox”, Point of Know Return became the band’s greatest selling studio album. The album peaked at #4 on Billboard’s Album charts, reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold, and had three Billboard Hot 100 singles.

"After the success of the album Leftoverture, it was hard to imagine when we released Point of Know Return that this album would be even bigger, but it was," comments Kansas guitarist, and original member, Richard Williams. "From the album artwork to the song ‘Dust in the Wind,’ the album Point of Know Return is really ingrained in Rock N Roll history and even in popular culture. For two years we played around 80 select shows performing the album Leftoverture in its entirety. We have been blown away by the positive fan response. Our hope is that fans will enjoy this Point of Know Return Tour just as much, and hopefully even more! So far, that has been the case and we hope to continue it!"

Throughout the tour, live shows not only culminate with the album Point of Know Return performed in its entirety, but Kansas also performs classic hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites. The band has not publicly performed some songs in the more than two-hour Kansas musical event in decades.

Kansas lead vocalist Ronnie Platt adds: “I often joke that I cannot be in charge of putting together a set list, because there are too many songs that I really want to perform. These shows, though, will be about as close as it gets. Of course, there will be hits like ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ but to know we will be performing songs that Kansas has not performed live for twenty or thirty years, or even ever, that is just really exciting. It is going to be a lot of fun.”

Kansas is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams. The band continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.

The updated tour schedule is as follows, featuring a new run of dates from March through May 2019:

October

19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

20 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

26 - Kalamazoo, MI - The State Theatre

27 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

November

2 - San Antonio, TX - The Tobin Center for Performing Arts

3 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre – SOLD OUT

9 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

17 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre

23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

24 - Baltimore, MD - The Modell Lyric

30 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

December

1 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

6 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

8 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

14 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

March

8 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater

15 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

22 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

23 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre

29 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

30 -Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

April

2 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

4 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

10 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

12 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

13 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

24 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

26 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

28 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

30 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

May

1 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for Performing Arts

10 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

11 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theater