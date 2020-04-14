KANSAS Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Throwing Mountains" Music Video

Kansas, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release their new studio album, The Absence Of Presence, on June 26. A music video for the single, "Throwing Mountains", will be released this Friday, April 17. Watch a teaser below:

“We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from The Absence Of Presence,” says Kansas lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I think people will really be surprised by the album. The Absence Of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders.”

The Absence Of Presence will be available for pre-order on April 17.

The Absence Of Presence follows-up 2016’s The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to the progressive epic "Song For America".

The Absence Of Presence, released by InsideOut Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. Kansas's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt’s towering vocals, David Ragsdale’s searing violin, Tom Brislin’s dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi’s electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart’s powerful drums, and Billy Greer’s rocking bass.

“We are really proud of the album The Absence Of Presence,” comments Kansas guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. “Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody.”

The Absence Of Presence will be released June 26 via InsideOut Music and is distributed by The Orchard. The album will be available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-Ray Artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services.

The Absence Of Presence tracklsting:

"The Absence Of Presence"

"Throwing Mountains"

"Jets Overhead"

"Propulsion 1"

"Memories Down The Line"

"Circus Of Illusion"

"Animals On The Roof"

"Never"

"The Song The River Sang"

Sampler:

Kansas will debut a song off The Absence Of Presence this summer during Foreigner’s Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour. More songs off the album will be performed during this fall’s Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour.

(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)