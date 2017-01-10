KANSAS Premieres New Live Video For "Rhythm In The Spirit"

Classic rock legends, Kansas, have released a new live video for "Rhythm In The Spirit”. The song is taken from the band's new studio album The Prelude Implicit, which was released on September 23rd, 2016. Watch the video below.

In a joint statement, the band says, "It's been a long time since we've made a one song concert video and we had a great time doing it! “Rhythm In The Spirit” was our unanimous first choice and we are very happy with how it turned out."

The band recently announced that they will be bringing their highly successful Leftoverture tour to more parts of the United States in the spring! For the first time in its 43-year history, the band is performing the hit album in its entirety. The tour showcases two hours of classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts, and new songs from their new album, The Prelude Implicit.

Due to very popular demand, dates have been confirmed across cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and more. Tickets for the tour dates can be purchased now. More information is available at kansasband.com.

In 1976, Kansas released the album Leftoverture. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single "Carry On Wayward Son”, along with fan favorites such as "The Wall”, “Miracles Out Of Nowhere" and "What's On My Mind”, Leftoverture became the band's breakthrough album. The album peaked at #5 on Billboard's Album charts and reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold. They are performing the album in its entirety on this tour.

The Prelude Implicit, the band's most recent album, which was released on September 23rd, marked Kansas’ biggest selling week in the Soundscan era, and the highest charting release since Power (1986). The album reached #14 on the Top 200 album chart, #41 on the Billboard 200, #5 for Rock Albums, #6 for Physical Albums, #17 on the Vinyl Albums chart and more. The Prelude Implicitis now available for purchase in stores and online at Best Buy, Amazon, Apple Music, FYE, Barnes & Noble, Wal-Mart, Spotify and Independent Record Shops.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater

31 - Des Moines, IA - Shoyt Herman Place

April

1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater

7 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

9 - Charleston, WV - The Clay Center

18 - Denver, CO - The Paramount

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall

23 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

28 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater