KANSAS Streaming “Dust In The Wind” From Leftoverture Live & Beyond; Audio

America's legendary progressive rock band Kansas, will release their new live album Leftoverture Live & Beyond on November 3rd via Inside Out Music. This is the first live album since 2009 for the band that has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind", to progressive epics like "Miracles Out Of Nowhere".

Pre-orders can be placed at KansasBand.com. Listen to “Dust In The Wind” from the upcoming release below.

Leftoverture Live & Beyond, produced by Jeff Glixman, features 19 songs selected from 12 shows recorded during Kansas' Spring 2017 Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour. The setlist includes classic hits, deep cuts, new songs from 2016's studio album The Prelude Implicit, and culminates with the band's sextuple-platinum breakthrough album, Leftoverture, performed in its entirety.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Leftoverture, and the release of The Prelude Implicit, Kansas embarked on their biggest headlining tour in decades. The overwhelming success of that tour led the band, along with Inside Out Music, to release selected songs from the tour as a live album.

"When we saw how much our fans enjoyed the Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour shows, we knew we had to record a live album," said Kansas drummer, Phil Ehart. "When it came to finding someone to produce it, we thought the best possible person would be the guy that produced Leftoverture 40 years ago. So, we called Jeff Glixman!"

"I'm really excited with how this live album sounds," adds producer, Jeff Glixman. "This band is on fire. Producing this live album was truly an undertaking, but I am confident that Kansas fans will enjoy the end result."

Tracklisting:

"Icarus II"

"Icarus"

"Point Of Know Return"

"Paradox"

"Journey From Mariabronn"

"Lamplight Symphony"

"Dust In The Wind"

"Rhythm In The Spirit"

"The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen"

"Section 60"

"Carry On Wayward Son"

"The Wall"

"What's On My Mind"

"Miracles Out Of Nowhere"

"Opus Insert"

"Questions Of My Childhood"

"Cheyenne Anthem"

"Magnum Opus"

"Portrait (He Knew)"

"Dust In The Wind”:

"Carry On Wayward Son”:

Kansas has since resumed the Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour. More information, including specific dates, can be found at this location.